Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KAO stock remained flat at $$10.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 147,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,631. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

About KAO

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

