KARMA (KARMA) Trading 64.3% Higher This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $50.72 million and $17.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001840 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059305 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.53 or 0.00533684 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars.

