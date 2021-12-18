Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.30. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 148,302 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$12.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.15.

Get Karnalyte Resources alerts:

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.