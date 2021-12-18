Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Up 81.7% in November

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
KWHIY opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 1.03. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
