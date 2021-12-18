Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Up 81.7% in November

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

KWHIY opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 1.03. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

