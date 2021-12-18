Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) major shareholder Of Omaha Insurance Co Mutual acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of KMF opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $7.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.
