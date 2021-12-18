Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) major shareholder Of Omaha Insurance Co Mutual acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KMF opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 921.6% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 383,056 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,267,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 201,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,970,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 103,487 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.