Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,758 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

DFAU opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $33.09.

