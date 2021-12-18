Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

