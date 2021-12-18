Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $654.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $715.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.56. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $353.03 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

