Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $2,358,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock worth $73,803,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

