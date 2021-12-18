Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,536,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,933,000 after acquiring an additional 536,810 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,536,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in CoStar Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CoStar Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.70 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

