Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.65% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJAN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 57.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NJAN opened at $42.31 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

