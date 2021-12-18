Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 952 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.83% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 339,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter.

FSMD stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

