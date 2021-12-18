KeyFi Price Tops $0.87 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $3,873.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001859 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.24 or 0.08374858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00077389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,946.28 or 1.00036787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

