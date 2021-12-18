Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.66. 331,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,622. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$16.85 and a 52 week high of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.