Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 120.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

NYSE:KRC opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kilroy Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

