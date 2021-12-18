Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $129.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $133.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.