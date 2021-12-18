Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 991 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 227,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

