Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $58.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58.

