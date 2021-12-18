Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

