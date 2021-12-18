Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 402,687 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth $22,739,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth $7,765,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $15,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $18.65 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

