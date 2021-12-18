Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Acquires 10,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $51.80.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,698 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $13,597.92.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,158.20.

Shares of KFS stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

