Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.57. The company had a trading volume of 312,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average is $179.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.