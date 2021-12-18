KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after buying an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $273,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $391.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.90.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.