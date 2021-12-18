KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $451.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $393.00 to $451.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $408.90.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $391.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.30. KLA has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 19.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 113.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

