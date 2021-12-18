KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $475.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $408.90.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $391.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

