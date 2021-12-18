Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $47.78 million and $540,435.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005572 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.72 or 0.00423817 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,148,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

