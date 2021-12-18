Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in November

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,210,800 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 15th total of 9,224,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 351.4 days.

Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 63,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

