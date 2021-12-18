Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 2,697 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

