Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

