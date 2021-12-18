Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $442.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.65. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

