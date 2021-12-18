Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 159,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,244,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

