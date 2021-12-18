Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 516 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 70.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $139.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.