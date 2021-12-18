Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.76.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.69.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

