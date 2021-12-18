Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.