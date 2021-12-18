Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,443,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 954,106 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 408,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 352,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 2.15. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

