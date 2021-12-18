LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $19.71 million and $114,230.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.65 or 0.08379155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,173.62 or 1.00078508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00050443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002735 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.