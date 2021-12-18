Lead Wallet Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $51,754.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.14 or 0.08359910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.08 or 1.00043303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

