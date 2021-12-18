Lear (NYSE:LEA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $191.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

NYSE:LEA opened at $174.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lear has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lear by 116,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Lear by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

