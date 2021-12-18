Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Down 26.7% in November

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEJU opened at $0.87 on Friday. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

