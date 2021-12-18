Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Lennox International stock opened at $312.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Lennox International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lennox International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.