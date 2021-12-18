LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $152.63 and last traded at $152.63. 426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 251,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after acquiring an additional 448,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in LGI Homes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in LGI Homes by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

