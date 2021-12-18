LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) EVP Nicholas Gachassin III Sells 800 Shares

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
LHCG stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.62. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.