LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) EVP Nicholas Gachassin III Sells 800 Shares

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LHCG stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.62. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

