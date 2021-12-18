Liam Ratcliffe Sells 85,705 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 85,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $5,944,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liam Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arvinas alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04.

On Monday, November 15th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $1,806,373.08.

On Friday, November 12th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 39,869 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $3,386,472.86.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,178,175.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $2,275,469.90.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.