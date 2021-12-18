Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.74) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.74) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SolGold stock opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.03. SolGold has a 1 year low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of £587.22 million and a P/E ratio of -23.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.75.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

