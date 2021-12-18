Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lightspeed POS traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.54. 153,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,086,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 184.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,037,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1,929.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 11.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 37.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

