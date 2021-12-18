Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Position Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

