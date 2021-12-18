Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,044.41

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,044.41 ($27.02) and traded as low as GBX 2,030 ($26.83). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,040 ($26.96), with a volume of 123,242 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIO. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($25.11) to GBX 1,965 ($25.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,331 ($30.80) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 43.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,139.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,047.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.02%.

In other news, insider Quintin Price purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,150 ($28.41) per share, with a total value of £47,300 ($62,508.26).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.