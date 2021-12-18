Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.71.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $286.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.76 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

