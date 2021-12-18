Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

LOKM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 13,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

