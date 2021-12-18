Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock worth $951,802,633. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

